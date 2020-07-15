Tokyo May Raise Alert To Highest Level After Recent Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo is considering raising its COVID-19 alert to the highest, that is, level four following a recent surge in cases. The Japanese capital saw a record surge in positive cases last week, with July 9 surpassing than the previously recorded high of 206. The fear of the second wave of coronavirus has also prompted the authorities in the capital to urge the central government to suspend ‘Go To’ campaign aimed at boosting domestic tourism.

Speaking at a news briefing, country’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, on July 15, said that the government would proceed with its ‘Go-To travel aid campaign’, however it would consider people’s thoughts and exercise more caution.

“Obviously we will consider the thoughts of many of our people while monitoring the situation ahead,” Nishimura, who leads the government’s coronavirus policy, told parliament.

Japan’s tourism boosting campaign include offers such as a discount for shopping and food. The programme is one of the biggest outsourcing contracts in the stimulus budget, announced in April. However, it slowed down after repeated criticisms over the cost of subcontracting back office to a private contractor. In addition, the campaign has also come under fire with the surge in coronavirus cases which has triggered an unusual outburst of political anger.

'Wake up call'

According to John Hopkins University, Japan has recorded a total of 22,437 cases and 984 deaths. Speaking about the recent outbreak, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike reportedly said that thee record daily new cases of the coronavirus infections is a "wake-up call" for the city and urged the younger people, who account to most of the cases, to act responsibly so they won't infect the elderly and other vulnerable people.

According to reports, Tokyo plans to further increase its testing capacity from the current 6,500 to 10,000 to quickly find and isolate patients so that the Japanese capital won't have to return to a stay-home mode. Meanwhile, experts advised Tokyo to step up preparedness at hospitals to increase the number of beds allocated for coronavirus to 3,000 from the current 1,000.

Image credits: Wikimedia commons

