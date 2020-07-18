COVID-19: Tokyo Reports Highest Single Day Surge With 293 Cases; Tally Jumps To 24,760

Tokyo reported 293 new cases of Coronavirus on July 18, marking the highest single-day surge since the outbreak in the Japanese capital. Including this, the country’s 24-hour surge accounted for 596 news cases. However, no fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the country’s health ministry. A total of 51 new residents tested positive in Saitama prefecture. This new rise in the Tokyo’s neighbouring prefecture also marked the highest since the nationwide lockdown was lifted on May 25. Japan, where initial cases were reported in February, has reported 24,760 cases and 985 deaths till now.

Tokyo Olympics to go as scheduled

This comes as all the 42 venues for the delayed Tokyo Olympics have been secured and the authorities have announced that the competition scheduled will remain almost identical to the one that would have been used this year. The Athletes Village and the main press centre have also been lined up for 2021.

According to reports, the delay will cost USD 2 billion to USD 6 billion, with Japanese taxpayers picking up the bills.The opening ceremony for the Olympics will reportedly be held on July 23, 2021. However, women's softball and soccer will open on July 21, men's soccer on July 22, and archery and rowing on July 23.

On July 24, the first full day after the opening, the first medal event will be the women's 10-meter air rifle. Unlike the large, public celebration of a year ago, local organizers at the last minute have put together a small, non-public event for Thursday inside the new national stadium to mark one year to go. Organizers have teased a possible appearance of the Olympic flame. IOC President Thomas Bach said earlier this week that "multiple scenarios" are being thought-about to pull off the Olympics next year. He said empty stadiums were an option, but not a preference, in the long list of possibilities.

