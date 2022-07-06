Toronto Apologises To WSO Of Canada Over Mandatory 'clean-shaven' Rule For Security Guards

Following the World Sikh Organization's (WSO) complaint, the City of Toronto issued an apology over its "discriminatory" rule which required all security guards to be clean-shaven. This comes after the WSO received a complaint in the month of June that some of the City’s contracted security service providers did not offer appropriate accommodation to their employees who maintain facial hair for religious reasons. Contracted employees who maintain facial hair were not fitted for protective N95 respirators required by public health directives in shelter settings where a COVID-19 outbreak is suspected or present.

The City of Toronto offered a formal apology to the WSO for the delay in addressing the issue. The City abides by all human rights legislation and requires all contractors to also comply with City’s Human Rights and Anti-Harassment/Discrimination Policy (HRAP) and all applicable human rights legislation, it said in its apology.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the City of Toronto issued a press release providing an update and ensuring that all the security contractors from now on will accommodate all the employees.

"Effective from today, we will immediately permit “under-mask beard covers” as a reasonable accommodation option for individuals who maintain facial hair as a tenet of their faith and are required to be present at City sites with protective N95 respirator requirements. This includes contracted security guards at City shelter locations. Under-mask beard covering is a method of applying a tight-fitting mask over a beard that covers the chin and cheeks and ties in a knot at the top of the head. An N95 mask is then worn over the cover. The technique, also known as the Singh Thattha Method, is used by many Sikh people in the medical community and has been found to be highly effective in respirator fit testing," the City of Toronto stated in its press release.

It further added that the City is committed to ensuring that all the policies are inclusive. They are evaluated routinely to make sure they respect the rights and freedoms of all those who work for the City whether they are full-time or part-time employees or employees of contractors.

SAD condemns the City Of Toronto

On Tuesday, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) condemned the decision of the City Of Toronto. Taking to Twitter SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the decision of sacking Sikh security personnel citing their beards as a hindrance to wearing N95 masks. Beard is an integral part of Sikh identity. He requested Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to direct the City Of Toronto to withdraw this order & reinstate all affected persons.

Sikh guards lose jobs over Toronto's mask rules

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Sikh security guards lost their jobs because of the city of Toronto’s mask mandate in March 2020. As per the mandate, the security guards working at the city shelter and around the area were required to be clean-shaven so that they are able to wear a tight-fitting N95 mask during their working hours.

However, the WSO termed the policy absurd and urged the city administration to change the rule as many Sikhs lost their jobs during the pandemic. Balpreet Singh of WSO stated that the policy was unfair and unnecessary as the guards were being punished for their faith, which requires them to grow their facial hair. They also demanded that the City of Toronto must take them back and compensate for missed/demoted work.

