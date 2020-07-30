COVID-19: Brazil Starts International Flights Even As Country Crosses 2.5 Million Cases

On July 29, Brazil reopened international air travel, which had been banned since March due to the novel coronavirus. This decision was taken even when the country has the second-highest cases, after the United States. According to the reports, the government said that tourists from all countries can travel to Brazil as long as they have health insurance.

Current situation in Brazil

Reports suggest that regions like Colombia, Argentina, Panama and Peru, which have less outbreaks than Brazil, still continue to prohibit international travel. While Brazil has allowed tourists from all parts of the globe, the United Nations and European Union do not reciprocate the same. International Travel is permitted here but they still do not allow tourists from Brazil due to the high number of cases.

On July 29, the Health Ministry reports said that with 69,074 new confirmed cases and 1,595 deaths, the country has crossed the 2.5 million mark. Brazil has reported 90,000 till now. According to reports, last week Brazil recorded 7,677 deaths from the novel coronavirus. This was the highest number of casualties recorded since the pandemic struck the country. Alexandre Naime, head of the department of infectious diseases at Sao Paulo State University said that Brazil is in its worst phase of the pandemic and the public policy is going in the complete opposite direction as if everything is normal.

President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro has not been so much in favour of restrictions on economic activities. This situation has created a lot of pressure on the mayors and governors and this has contributed to worsening of the coronavirus situation. Reports suggest that Brazilians are often seen in crowded bars and public sqaured, completely defying the social distancing measures and avoidingthe use of masks.

