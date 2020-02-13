Travellers Warned By Bali Authorities As Tourist Contracts Coronavirus

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, Bali has now issued a warning as a tourist reportedly contracted the virus after visiting the holiday spot. According to international media reports, a Chinese man returned home from the destination and tested positive of the deadly virus which would also be the first reported case in Indonesia. The authorities, however, believe that there is a possibility that the man could have been infected after returning to China as the tourist reportedly flew from Wuhan to Bali and then back to Shanghai in the month of January and he was tested positive for the virus in the month of February.

However, the authorities also noted that the virus has a longer incubation period and it is possible that he was infected before travelling to Bali and that is why now there is still a chance that the man was infectious while there. The Bali authorities are also trying to track the man's movements while he was in Bali to ensure that no one else was infected. According to reports, two other patients are also have been quarantined in Denpasar's Sanglah Hospital for flu-like symptoms and the results from their tests are still pending.

Death toll reaches 1,355

The outbreak which took place in Wuhan in January has now killed thousands of people. The death toll for the virus in China has also reportedly jumped to nearly 1,355 with another 14,840 new confirmed cases as it revised the method for counting infections. The total number of confirmed cases across China are now more than 60,000. Hubei province, which is the epicentre of the viral outbreak, has also more than doubled to 242 deaths.

The World Health Organisation has reportedly said that China's Coronavirus outbreak is a 'very grave threat for the rest of the world' and should also be viewed by other nations as 'public enemy number 1'. The virus officially also named 'COVID-19' at the conference in Geneva held by WHO, where the body's chief further said that countries had a chance of stopping its global spread. Earlier this month, WHO also declared the Coronavirus as a 'global public health emergency'.

