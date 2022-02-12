Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a call with US President Joe Biden on Friday promised to implement "quick action" in response to protests against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate across Canada. The leaders discussed the harrowing impact of the ongoing 'Freedom Convoy', which led to the blockade of key bridges and crossings between the US and Canada, including the Michigan border, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Friday. She also mentioned that Biden expressed concern over the aftermath of the 'Trucker's protests' that have led to the slowdown in production, shortened work hours, and plant closures in the US.

"Both leaders agreed that the actions of the individuals who are obstructing travel and commerce between our two countries are having significant direct impacts on citizens," Psaki said.

"The PM promised quick action in enforcing the law and the president thanked him for the steps he and other Canadian authorities are taking to restore the open passage or bridges to the United States," she added.

Today, I shared a clear message to those taking part in illegal blockades and occupations: We’ve heard you. But there are consequences for breaking the law, and those consequences are becoming increasingly severe. It’s time to go home to your communities. pic.twitter.com/o6RyoxD46O — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 12, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Trudeau said that he extended his gratitude to Biden's administration, Governor of Michigan and US officials for the assistance in curbing the protests. The phone call comes following the ongoing blockade due to the anti-COVID vaccine mandate demonstrations that have shut down inter-country connectors, including Detroit-Windsor, Sweetwater-Coutts, and Pembina-Emerson, levying significant impact on citizens and livelihoods, Psaki noted.

Today, @POTUS Biden and I spoke about the illegal blockades at the border – I updated him on the situation, and we discussed the American and global influence on the protests. We agreed that, for the security of people and our economies, these blockades cannot continue. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2022

'Its time to go home now': Trudeau

On Friday, Trudeau issued a stern warning to 'Freedom Convoy' protestors, saying that continuing the demonstrations will lead them to "end up with a criminal record." Stressing that "it is time (for protestors) to go home now," he also added that the administration has heard their displeasure with the measures. His remarks came after widespread chaos forced Ontario premier Doug Ford to declare a state of emergency after truckers sieged international bridges.

"We've heard your frustration with COVID, with measures that are there to keep people safe. It's time to go home now...You don't want to end up losing your license, end up with a criminal record, which will impact your job, livelihood, even your ability to travel internationally, including the US," Trudeau said.

For a recap, protests against the COVID vaccine mandate in Canada began in January to scrap mandatory double-dose vaccine requirements for international truckers. However, the demonstrations expanded with over 400 vehicles blocking streets in Ottawa. The standoff has heavily impacted the straining shortages in automobile and chip industries, including other supply-chain disruptions in Canada and US.

(Image: AP)