Justin Trudeau Seeks Answers From Iran, Asks Them To Take 'full Responsibility'

After Iran made a huge admission on Saturday, the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau renewed his call for answers from the Islamic nation. He termed Iran’s admission as a “serious” and “horrific” act. Trudeau also narrated his experience from the meeting with the plane crash victims’ families.

‘Iran must take full responsibility’

Trudeau in a public address asserted that Iran must take full responsibility for the plane crash. He said that the families of the victims are hurt, angry and grieving. The people who were responsible for spreading fake information should be held accountable as well, the Canadian PM added.

“The families of the victims of this horrible tragedy must be supported in any way deemed appropriate and desired by the families, including through restitution,” Trudeau said.

IRGC takes responsibility

A senior Iranian air force commander took the "full responsibility" for the missile attack that downed a Ukraine International flight on Wednesday and claimed 176 lives. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), addressed the media in Tehran on Saturday and said he “wished he was dead” upon learning of the Ukrainian jet downing.

Iranian President apologises

After a series of tweets by Iran's President Hassan Rouhani accepting blame for 'unintentionally' shooting down the Ukrainian jetliner, the Iranian government has also released a lengthy statement calling the incident a 'terrible catastrophe.'

The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake.



The Iranian President in his statement has said that this 'disastrous mistake' happened in an 'atmosphere of threat' that was created by the 'aggressive' American regime. However, he also stated that this is something that cannot be 'overlooked' and the perpetrators of this incident would be 'prosecuted.'

