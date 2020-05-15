Donald Trump Goes Maskless To Tour Medical Equipment Facility In Pennsylvania

Amid the Coronavirus crisis that has gripped the US, President Donald Trump visited a mask distribution centre in Pennsylvania, without wearing a mask himself. This comes despite his own administration's orders to all Americans asking them to strictly sport masks while out in public. Even in the White House, the staff has been asked to don masks at all times.

Trump visited the Owens & Minor Inc distribution centre, which has been one of the frontline organisations sending millions of N95 masks, surgical gowns and gloves to hospitals and surgery centres across the United States.

While touring the centre, Trump announced plans to replenish the US strategic stockpile of medical equipment depleted by the Coronavirus outbreak. This comes a few days after Trump accused the Obama administration of allowing the stockpile to be depleted.

Trump's 'Obamagate' theory

Launching a series of attacks on Twitter earlier this week, Trump accused his predecessor Barack Obama and his aides, including former Vice President and potential Democratic challenger to Trump's re-election bid Joe Biden, for alleging that he had conspired with Russia to win the 2016 elections.

During a press briefing, Trump was asked about the exact crime he was accusing Obama of, and he said, "Obama gate, it has been going on for long time. It's been going on for before I even got elected and it's a disgrace that it happened and if you look at what's going on and if you look at now, all of this information that is being released, and from what I understand it is only the beginning." However, when he was asked about what the crime was, he did not specify and said that the crime was "very obvious".

