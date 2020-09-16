Trump Presides Over Israel, UAE, Bahrain Peace Agreement Signing In Washington

US President Donald Trump oversaw the signing of the historic peace agreement between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain on Tuesday, September 15. The peace agreement states that the two Arab counties will henceforth normalise diplomatic relations with Israel and thus will be able to exchange ambassadors, establish embassies and enter into trade deals.

The Abraham Accord

The peace agreement, dubbed as the Abraham Accord, saw the UAE and Bahrain become the third and fourth gulf countries to normalise relations with Israel after Egypt and Jordan. The peace agreement was signed by Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and UAE's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

After the signing, Donald Trump urged other Middle Eastern countries to follow the UAE’s lead and enter into peace agreements with Israel.

Trump added "Now that the ice has been broken, I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates' lead. And I want to just thank them-- it's not surprising, knowing Mohammed so well. It's not surprising. They are in that lead position. And normalise relations with Israel. We are already discussing this with other nations -- with very powerful, very good nations and people that want to see peace in the Middle East. So you will probably see others of these, but this is the first one in more than 25 years”.

The US President went on to add that the deal was merely the start of the normalisation process of Israeli ties with its neighbours and that more such deals are likely to occur. Trump also stated that the deal will also allow Muslims from UAE and Bahrain to visit the numerous historical sites in Israel.

