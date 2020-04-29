TS Tirumurti Appointed As India's Permanent Representative To United Nations: MEA

Veteran diplomat TS Tirumurti, currently serving as Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, was on Wednesday appointed as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Tirumurti, a 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, will replace Syed Akbaruddin, who is set to retire this month. Akbaruddin is a prominent face in Indian diplomacy, who has excellently represented India’s position at the UN on a range of key issues for the last several years.

Presently, Tirumurti is serving as Secretary for Economic Relations at the External Affairs Ministry’s headquarters in Delhi. The officer has played a significant role in recent prime ministerial visits and foreign engagements. He has also served at the permanent mission in Geneva.

TS Tirumurti has been appointed as the next Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in New York, the MEA said.

MEA appoints new envoys

The Centre has also named senior diplomat Namrata S Kumar as India's next ambassador to Slovenia, while Jaideep Mazumdar has been appointed as the country’s next envoy to Austria.

Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary, MEA has been named as the Ambassador of India to Qatar, while Piyush Srivastava, senior diplomat, MEA, has been appointed as India's next Envoy to Bahrain.

The COVID-19 crisis and subsequent travel restrictions have delayed the movement of several Indian envoys to their postings abroad. The ambassadors now expected to move overseas after the nationwide lockdown is eased next month.

