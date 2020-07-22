Tsunami Warning Issued After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off Alaska

A tsunami warning was issued after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake has hit the Alaskan peninsula, according to the US Geological Survey. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have also confirmed the news. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences, the quake took place at the depth of 10km at 6:12GMT. People living in that area were asked to get higher ground.

Tsunami warning issued

Reports suggest that officials have issued a tsunami warning for South Alaska and Alaska Peninsula. The US Tsunami Warning Centre said that the tsunami has been predicted to hit within an hour along the Alaskan coast. Officials have predicted the time when various places could be hit. According to the predictions, Sand Point could be hit at 11:15 pm local time, Cold Bay at 12:15 am and Kodiak at 12:05 am.

The alert said, “If you are in a tsunami warning area, evacuate inland or to higher ground above and beyond designated tsunami hazard zones or move to an upper floor of a multi-story building depending on your situation. Move out of the water, off the beach, and away from harbors, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets. Be alert to and follow instructions from your local emergency officials because they may have more detailed of specific information for your location.”

A similar incident took place few days back near coastal Papua New Guinea. The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning after a 6.9 magnitude quake struck near Papa New Guinea. The epicentre was said to be 85km deep.

