Tsunmai Alert Issued After 6.9-magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu; Withdrawn Later

A tsunami alert was issued following a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit Vanuatu in the South Pacific Ocean on Wednesday. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake hit regions around Port-Olry at 9:10 pm local time and had an intermediate depth of 89.5km. The Pacific Tsunami Warning centre said in a preliminary statement that hazardous waves were possible within 300 km of the epicentre. However, the tsunami alert was lifted shortly after.

Tsunami warning at New Caledonia near Vanuatu

The distance between Vanuatu and New Caledonia is approximately 617kms. A Tsunami warning had also been issued for the Pacific Island after a shallow 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the country's coast prompting warnings of hazardous tsunami waves up to three metres high could reach New Caledonia and Vanuatu.

The quake at New Caledonia was approximately 10 Kms deep and occurred about 155kms southeast of the Loyalty Islands, which were a part of New Caledonia, a French territory.