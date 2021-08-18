Last Updated:

Tsunmai Alert Issued After 6.9-magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu; Withdrawn Later

A tsunami alert was issued following a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit Vanuatu in the South Pacific Ocean on Wednesday

Written By
Saptarshi Das
Tsunami

UNSPLASH


A tsunami alert was issued following a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit Vanuatu in the South Pacific Ocean on Wednesday. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake hit regions around Port-Olry at 9:10 pm local time and had an intermediate depth of 89.5km. The Pacific Tsunami Warning centre said in a preliminary statement that hazardous waves were possible within 300 km of the epicentre. However, the tsunami alert was lifted shortly after. 

Tsunami warning at New Caledonia near Vanuatu 

The distance between Vanuatu and New Caledonia is approximately 617kms. A Tsunami warning had also been issued for the Pacific Island after a shallow 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the country's coast prompting warnings of hazardous tsunami waves up to three metres high could reach New Caledonia and Vanuatu. 

The quake at New Caledonia was approximately 10 Kms deep and occurred about 155kms southeast of the Loyalty Islands, which were a part of New Caledonia, a French territory.

READ | Haiti's troubled history may slow aid to earthquake victims
READ | Death toll from Haiti's earthquake rises to 1,941
READ | UNICEF s ends medical aid to over half million children affected by Haiti earthquake
READ | Haiti Earthquake: Death toll rises to 1941; around ten thousand critically injured
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND