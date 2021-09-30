Turkey Agrees To Bolster Bilateral Ties With 'brotherly Nation' Taliban Amid Afghan Crisis

During their official meeting, Turkish Ambassador Cihad Erginay and Taliban leader Abdul Salam Hanafi talked about the strong bonds between Turkish and Afghan people and reaffirmed their commitments to further strengthen the relations between both nations. According to an official statement, they promised to develop bilateral ties with Kabul.

Ambassador Erginay also met Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi. According to the Embassy, they expressed their united commitment to growing bilateral trade volume as well as industrial output and discussed measures to achieve these aims.

Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Ankara is willing to assist Afghanistan in recovering from years of conflict and struggle if the country prioritises its own unity and solidarity. According to The Express Tribune, Erdoğan remarked that they are ready to provide all forms of help for Afghanistan's unity and solidarity as long as they receive the same approach from them.

The Taliban want to build good ties with Turkey

The Taliban want to build good ties with Turkey, according to the group's interim government. Deputy foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi claimed that they are in communication with Turkish authorities and that they want Turkey to stand by the Afghan people and assist with the country's infrastructure projects, particularly the reconstruction of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, as per the reports of Turkish media Daily Sabah. He also said that the Taliban also want to have good connections with other countries. On August 15, the Taliban took control of Kabul, causing the US-backed Afghan government to fall and the Taliban to seize control of nearly the whole country.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@turkembkabul