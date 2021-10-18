Turkey Can Buy Russian Fighter Jets If US Freezes F-16 Sales: Top Turkish Defence Official

Amid rising conflict between the United States and Turkey, the latter has announced to purchase Russia's Su-35 and Su-57 fighters 'if the United States freezes the sale of F-16 fighter jets', news agency Sputnik reported on Monday.

According to the news agency, Turkish Presidency of Defence Industries, chief Ismail Demir, during an interview with Kanal 7 broadcaster, said that the country would always maintain an option and would probably use it if the US government freezes the sale of F-16 fighter jets. Further, the minister said that the country would go beyond its limit if there would be any threat related to security.

"If the process [F-16 purchase and upgrade] does not bring results, then Turkey will not be left without alternatives. If necessary, the topic of Su-35 and Su-57 can be opened at any time," Sputnik quoted the Turkish Presidency of Defence Industries chief as saying during a conversation with Kanal 7 broadcaster. "Our industry will do everything to ensure our security, and if something extra is needed, then we can always find a way out," added Demir. The statement from the Defence Industries chief came a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the United States had invited Ankara to buy F-16 fighter jets as a return for its investment in the F-35 programme, reported Sputnik.

It is worth mentioning that the conflict between the US and Turkey lead to the removal of Ankara from the defence project. The conflict between the two countries was further bolstered after the Turkish government decided to purchase Russian-made S-400 air defence systems. Soon after the Turkish government announced the procurement of fighter jets from Russia, Washington cancelled the sale of F-35 jets to Turkey. The United States alleged that Ankara would leak military secrets to Russia.

Greece, US expand defence pact in face of Turkey tensions

Recently, the United States and Greece signed a deal expanding their defence cooperation agreement to grant US forces broader use of Greek bases, as that nation deals with tensions between it and neighbouring Turkey.

"This is not an agreement…against anybody else," Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in an interview with The Associated Press after the signing ceremony, although he noted the new agreement put a US military presence just miles (kilometres) from Turkey. "It’s an agreement between Greece and the United States of America, and the purpose of the agreement is the stability and prosperity of both our countries," said Dendias.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)