Turkey Detains Pilots To Probe Carlos Ghosn's Escape Through Istanbul

Turkish police reportedly detained four pilots, two airport ground workers and one cargo worker on January 2 in an investigation into how ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn transited through Istanbul en route to Lebanon after fleeing Japan. The same day the seven workers were also expected to give statements before a court. According to international media reports, Turkey's interior ministry had begun an investigation into Ghosn's transit as he fled to Beirut to escape what he called a 'rigged' justice system.

An interior ministry official also reportedly said that the Turkish border police were not notified about the former Nissan boss' arrival. The official further also added that neither his entry nor his exit was registered. According to reports, Ghosn arrived in Istanbul on Monday and the flight tracking data suggests that he used two different planes to fly into Istanbul and then on to Lebanon.

According to international media reports, the Japenese authorities had allowed Ghosn to carry a spare French passport in a locked case while out on a bail and he was smuggled out of Tokyo by a private security company days ago. He was also out on conditional bail in which he was not even allowed to contact his wife.

Charges against Ghosn

Ghosn was awaiting trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges after Nissan claimed that the former chairman used the company’s money for personal gain. He was first arrested back in November 2018 and faces four charges, including hiding income and enriching himself through payments to car dealerships in the Middle East. The Japanese tax officials had also found out that the 65-year-old former executive diverted corporate money for his private use. The National Tax Agency of Japan had reached the conclusion that Ghosn made donations to a Lebanese University and paid consultant’s fees to his sister using Nissan money.

The tax agency had also reportedly ordered Nissan to pay taxes on the 150 million yen, which was recorded as office expenses for three years. The NTA determined that the money was spent for private purposes hence liable to pay taxes. Though the revelation could not have led to a criminal case, it is considered that the findings would have strengthened Nissan’s case against Ghosn.

