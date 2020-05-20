Turkey Eases COVID-19 Restrictions For Citizens Coming From Abroad

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey’s state-owned news agency has reported that the country will be easing coronavirus restrictions for citizens that are coming from abroad. According to reports, this latest measure is a part of the countries' attempts to start softening coronavirus restrictions as a whole. As of May 20, Turkey has reported 151,615 positive coronavirus cases and the countries death toll is currently at 4,199.

Easing restrictions for foreign arrivals

According to reports, citizens coming from abroad were earlier being quarantined for 14 days in student dorms, they were being monitored closely for any signs of COVID-19. But due to the easing of restrictions, citizens coming from abroad will go through medical checks and be allowed to quarantine themselves for 14 day at their respective homes.

Other easing measures that have gone into effect in Turkey are the opening of malls, barbershops and hairdressers. The number of provinces under lockdown on weekends and national holidays has dropped from 31 to 15. According to reports, Turkey’s Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy on May 16 claimed that he hoped that domestic tourism in the country would resume from May 28 onwards if the downward trend of COVID-19 case continued.

Read: Turkey Detains Pro-Kurdish Mayors, Removes Them From Office

Read: Turkey’s Senior Citizens Allowed Out For Second Sunday

As per reports, as a part of Turkey’s trend to ease coronavirus restrictions, the country’s senior citizens were allowed to leave their homes for a second time on May 17 as the country continues to ease some coronavirus restrictions. According to the rules, People above 65 —the age group most at risk of developing serious COVID-19 symptoms— can be outside for six hours Sunday, but their lockdown on other days continues. The health minister urged them to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Read: Turkey Reports Downward Trend In Virus Deaths, Infections

Read: Turkey Registers 41 New Deaths, Lowest Since End Of March

Children and teenagers were also allowed out this week on different days for several hours.

(With Inputs from AP)