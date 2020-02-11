Turkey Hits 115 Syrian Government Targets, Destroys 101 After Attacks On Soldiers

Turkish forces have hit 115 Syrian government targets and destroyed 101 of them in retaliation of an attack that killed five Turkish soldiers in Syria's rebel-held northwest, according to the Turkish Defence Ministry on February 10. The Ministry confirmed that Turkish forces would continue to counter back any attacks on its troops. In a statement, the Ministry further added that 115 targets of the Syrian government were fired upon, and 101 targets were hit, destroying three tanks and one helicopter was shot down.

Retaliatory attack kills 76 Syrian forces: Erdogan

The development occurred just hours after the Turkish Defence Ministry issued a statement and said that the Syrian government forces had allegedly attacked one of its military posts in Idlib which killed five soldiers and injured another five. Eight Turkish nationals were killed after Syrian government forces hit an observation post in Idlib a week ago. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that this is a retaliatory attack that has been carried out after the shelling which killed 76 Syrian servicemen.

The Adana agreement is a legal document that allows turkey to intervene in Syria. Turkey aims for a diplomatic solution that sees elections in Syria, while Assad uses military force to hold on his power. Turkey also sees YPG as a threat while Assad uses them to fight opposition. — Loksa (@Sweptocon) February 11, 2020

Four Turkish soldiers killed

Days after the incident, media reported that Turkey was drawing up forces in the region. A convoy of 150 trucks carrying Turkish special forces troops, military equipment, and ammunition was seen at the Turkey-Syria border in the province of Hatay.

At least four Turkish soldiers were killed and nine others were wounded in "intensive shelling" on Monday by Syrian government forces in northern Syria, Turkey's National Defence Ministry said.

