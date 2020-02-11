The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Turkey Hits 115 Syrian Government Targets, Destroys 101 After Attacks On Soldiers

Rest of the World News

Turkish forces have hit 115 Syrian government targets and destroyed 101 in retaliation that killed five Turkish soldiers in Syria's rebel-held northwest area.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Turkey

Turkish forces have hit 115 Syrian government targets and destroyed 101 of them in retaliation of an attack that killed five Turkish soldiers in Syria's rebel-held northwest, according to the Turkish Defence Ministry on February 10. The Ministry confirmed that Turkish forces would continue to counter back any attacks on its troops. In a statement, the Ministry further added that 115 targets of the Syrian government were fired upon, and 101 targets were hit, destroying three tanks and one helicopter was shot down. 

READ: Turkey Says It Has Retaliated After Deadly Syrian Shelling

Retaliatory attack kills 76 Syrian forces: Erdogan

The development occurred just hours after the Turkish Defence Ministry issued a statement and said that the Syrian government forces had allegedly attacked one of its military posts in Idlib which killed five soldiers and injured another five. Eight Turkish nationals were killed after Syrian government forces hit an observation post in Idlib a week ago. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that this is a retaliatory attack that has been carried out after the shelling which killed 76 Syrian servicemen.

READ: Turkey Sends More Troops, Tanks To Syria Amid Idlib Assault

Four Turkish soldiers killed

Days after the incident, media reported that Turkey was drawing up forces in the region. A convoy of 150 trucks carrying Turkish special forces troops, military equipment, and ammunition was seen at the Turkey-Syria border in the province of Hatay. 
At least four Turkish soldiers were killed and nine others were wounded in "intensive shelling" on Monday by Syrian government forces in northern Syria, Turkey's National Defence Ministry said.

READ: U.S. Investigators Inspect Site Of Fatal Turkish Plane Crash

READ: More Turkish Reinforcements In Syria; Russian Troops Killed

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
INDIA EYE A CONSOLATION WIN
SUNIL YADAV ON DELHI ELECTIONS
TRUMP SAYS VIRUS WILL DISAPPEAR
KARTI'S SUSPICION ON UCC
FIVE PLAYERS FOUND GUILTY BY ICC
'TRUST JUDGES ON CAA': GOGOI