Turkey Issues Advisory To Carry Out A Seismic Survey In Mediterranean

The Turkish navy has issued an advisory stating that the Turkish ship Oruc Reis will conduct a seismic survey in a disputed area located in the eastern Mediterranean over the next two weeks. Reportedly, the Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez announced that the ship has reached its new destination.

The upcoming seismic survey will likely revive tensions between Turkey and Greece. As per several reports, the two countries are in disagreement over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources in the region. Turkey has constantly objected to the Greek Cypriot administration's drilling activity in the eastern Mediterranean, during which it commissioned American, French and Italian energy companies.

Last month, a similar advisory, or Navtex, caused a clash between the two nations which was resolved after the intervention of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, which resulted in Turkey to agree a pause in operations. The NAVTEX covered an area of sea south of Turkey’s Antalya and west of Cyprus. It will be in effect from August 10 to August 23. The Oruc Reis ship has already reached the destination where it will operate after leaving the area where it was anchored off Antalya.

Erdogan announces energy exploration work in eastern Mediterranean

The deepening dispute between the two NATO allies surfaced with Turkey’s decision to resume energy exploration work in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan made the announcement on August 7, stating that Turkey had resumed energy exploration work in the area as Greece had failed to keep its promises on the issue. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was expected to chair a meeting of the government council on foreign affairs and defence issues.

Commenting on the new development, Minister of State George Gerapetritis said that Greece was ready to engage in a constructive dialogue with Turkey on their rift. Seismic surveys are part of preliminary activity for potential hydrocarbon exploration. The two countries are also in a dispute over issues such as overflights in the Aegean Sea and ethnically divided Cyprus.

Erdogan’s announcement of the new energy exploration activity came after Egypt and Greece signed an accord on August 6 designating an exclusive economic zone between the two countries in the east Mediterranean. Officials and diplomats in Greece said that agreement invalidated an accord signed last year between Turkey and Libya’s official government. However, Erdogan said that Turkey would maintain its agreement with Libya.

(Image credit: AP)

