Turkey: Powerful Explosion Rocks Istanbul; At Least 10 People Injured, Building Evacuated

Istanbul

In a big development on Monday, a powerful explosion occurred in the underground cables in Beyoğlu, Istanbul after which at least 10 persons were injured. As per reports, the people living in the area were evacuated due to the explosion. Visuals showed smoke rising in the street where the incident took place.

Turkey's military offensive

The explosion comes amid Turkey commencing a major cross-border military offensive against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the northern part of Iraq. As per reports, this operation involves airstrikes using jets, helicopters and drones as well as ground incursion by commando troops. An armed guerrila movement fighting for an independent Kurdistan, PKK has been designated as a terrorist outfit by the US, the UK and the European Union.

The Turkish military has reportedly destroyed multiple bunkers, tunnels, and ammunition depots, as well as military headquarters of the PKK in Metina, Zap, and Avashin-Basyan. It is also said to have struck shelters, bunkers, tunnels, caves and warehouses. PKK has been involved in a number of terrorist attacks. 

