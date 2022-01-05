Turkey: Uyghurs File Complaint Against Jinping Over Human Rights Abuse In China's Xinjiang

A group of 19 people from the Uyghur community in Turkey have filed a complaint against Chinese President Xi Jinping and security officials. The complaint has been filed by a group of Uyghurs over the human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang. The group of Uyghurs have submitted the complaint against the Chinese President and security officials to legal authorities in Turkey, ANI cited NHK World report.

The complaint filed by the Uyghur is against 112 people, including Xi Jinping and security officials. The people in the complaint have alleged Chinese authorities of detaining 116 Uyghurs in concentration camps in the Xinjiang region. The complainants have also alleged China of committing genocide. After filing a complaint against the Chinese President and security officials, around 150 Uyghurs carried out a rally against the Chinese government in front of a courthouse in Istanbul.

Uyghurs file complaint against Chinese President & security officials

One of the protesters, Medine Nazimi, stated that her sister is in a concentration camp and added that she and her sister are both Turkish citizens, ANI cited NHK World Report. Medine Nazimi insisted that her sibling is innocent and urged the Turkish government to rescue her sister. The people have filed complaints ahead of the Winter Olympics to raise awareness about the human rights situation in the Xinjiang region across the world. Uyghurs in Turkey have been opposing the Winter Olympics which are scheduled to be held in February in China.

Protest against human rights abuses in China

It is not the first time that people have raised issues over the human rights situation in China. In December, human rights activists including Tibetans, Uyghurs, Hong Kongers, Mongolians gathered outside the Chinese Embassy in London to protest against human rights abuses in China. The protesters demanded action against the Chinese Community Party government over human rights violations. People have also called upon the international community to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics that is scheduled to happen in Beijing.

As per the ANI report, the protesters were chanting slogans like "Free Tibet, Free Turkmenistan, Free Mongolia, Free Hong Kong, Boycott Beijing Olympics, no to CCP." The protesters called out China for carrying out human rights violations against minorities in mainland China and other parts of the country.

