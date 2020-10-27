Turkey's Erdogan Calls For Two-state Solution In Divided Island Of Cyprus

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and newly-elected president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar on Monday, October 26 held a joint press conference in Ankara, where the duo called for a "realistic" two-state solution for the divided island of Cyprus. The two leaders departed from the long-followed formula of a reunified Cyprus, calling the current parameters of talks unsustainable.

Erdogan accused the Greek Cypriot side of not exerting the intention to accept a solution on the basis of the Turkish Cypriots’ equal partnership. "This irreconcilable approach and mindset of the Greek Cypriot side is the underlying reason why the negotiations going on for over 50 years have failed every time. The Greek Cypriots don’t want to share with the Turkish Cypriots the state they usurped in 1963," Erdogan said during the press conference.

'Realistic approach'

Erdogan said that Turkey believes in a two-state solution and favours a fair, lasting, and sustainable solution in Cyprus. Erdogan also cited the 2017 Crans-Montana talks, which had collapsed and both sides had blamed each other, saying his country had then underscored that federation could no longer be a valid model for a solution, adding "the time has since proven us right".

"A solution whereby the two peoples could live side by side in peace, prosperity, and security must be built upon the island’s realities. At this stage, we for sure think it will be a loss of time to start negotiations exclusively on the basis of a federation. We, therefore, believe a two-state solution must also be brought to the table with a realistic approach," Erdogan said.

Cyprus was divided into two in 1974 when Turkey had invaded the island following a Greek-inspired coup. The European Union in 2004 admitted the Greek Cypriot and also recognised the local government. The EU and the international community do not recognise the Turkish Cypriot government in the north and demand reunification of the island, the talks for which have failed several times.

