Turkish Student's Unique Photography Project Takes Internet By Storm

A Turkish college student's unique photography project in which he depicts contrasting realities of the western world and war-torn countries has taken the internet by storm. Ugur Gallenkus, in his photo series 'Paralel Evren' portrays the consumerism of the western world and juxtapose it with the horror and trauma of the underprivileged nations. The images are visually captivating and also depicts different circumstances in both the developed and developing countries.

Turkish photographer Uğur Gallenkuş portrays two different worlds within a single image. Combining pics one of the Western world and the other of the Rest, he highlights how , despite living on the same planet , these places couldn’t be more different. Stunningly Brillian pic.twitter.com/rdzJd1o9u5 — Dr Sarah Haq (@drsarahumer) January 17, 2020

'Unfortunate reality'

Gallenkus' images do not only depict war-ravaged nations as the subject. His images also show the contrast in political situation and lifestyle between the two. Many netizens also took over Twitter to react to the captivating collage. One internet user wrote, “It is an unfortunate reality. Most people in the western world live a life that can only be imagined by the rest of the world. Yet western countries strive to enslave the rest of the world either through their military might or through crippling economic plans”. Another user wrote, “this is humanity in a nutshell”.

This is so motivating and true !! World of conflicts, violence, prejudice all we seek is peace and humanity & a decent life . — Dr Sarah Haq (@drsarahumer) January 17, 2020

Be thankful always if you are on the bright side — kiverenge 🌼 (@kiverengejoseph) January 18, 2020

Two Different world that can't be Compared.

One Talks about Human Rights, the other faces Violation of it.

One talks about Justice,the other faces injustice every second.

One has peace, the other faces unrest from dawn to dusk. @IndiasMuslims @JamiaMilliaUni @BBCUrdu @trtworld — ⓈⒽⓄⒶⒾⒷ ⓀⒽⒶⓃ (@TheBelieverKHAN) January 17, 2020

This is pure genius. Such a poetic way of comparing the two worlds. Juxtaposing plight of war ridden nations to the privileged lives of the very nations playing an indirect or direct role in others misery! — Sheheryar Rasul (@SheheryarRasul) January 18, 2020

Truly compelling narrative baring our souls. — rinku pegu (@thinkrinkupegu) January 17, 2020

