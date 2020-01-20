The Debate
Turkish Student's Unique Photography Project Takes Internet By Storm

Rest of the World News

A Turkish college student's unique photography project in which he depicts contrasting realities of the western world and war-torn countries has become viral.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Turkish

A Turkish college student's unique photography project in which he depicts contrasting realities of the western world and war-torn countries has taken the internet by storm. Ugur Gallenkus, in his photo series 'Paralel Evren' portrays the consumerism of the western world and juxtapose it with the horror and trauma of the underprivileged nations. The images are visually captivating and also depicts different circumstances in both the developed and developing countries. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uğur Gallenkuş (@ugurgallen) on

'Unfortunate reality'

Gallenkus' images do not only depict war-ravaged nations as the subject. His images also show the contrast in political situation and lifestyle between the two. Many netizens also took over Twitter to react to the captivating collage. One internet user wrote, “It is an unfortunate reality. Most people in the western world live a life that can only be imagined by the rest of the world. Yet western countries strive to enslave the rest of the world either through their military might or through crippling economic plans”. Another user wrote, “this is humanity in a nutshell”. 

Published:
COMMENT
