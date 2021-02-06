Twitter Says Myanmar's Move To Block Access To Platform 'undermines Rights Of People'

Social media platform, Twitter, on February 6 condemned Myanmar’s move to block access to its platform, days after a state of emergency was announced. While speaking to TechCrunch, a spokesperson for the platform said that they are “deeply concerned” about the order to block internet services. The suspension of the microblogging website “undermines” the public conversation and the rights of people to make their voices heard, the spokesperson said. They also added that Twitter will continue to advocate to end “destructive” government-led shutdowns.

In the name of public interest and state stability after blocking Facebook, the Myanmar Army had further expanded its internet crackdown and blocked Twitter as well as Instagram days after seizing power in a coup. On February 4, the new military government blocked access to Facebook as resistance to Monday's coup surged amid calls for civil disobedience to protest the ousting of the elected civilian government and its leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar Ministry of Transport and Communications ordered internet service providers and mobile networks in the country to block Twitter and Instagram, on Friday. Specifying Norwegian company Telenor, the company which provides mobile services in the country. The company further said in a statement that though the directive has a legal basis in Myanmar's telecommunications law, Telenor Myanmar has challenged the necessity and proportionality of the directive and highlighted the directive's contradiction with international human rights law, reported ANI.

READ: UN Chief: UN Will Seek To Unite World, Reverse Myanmar Coup

READ: Citing State Stability, Myanmar's New Military Blocks Twitter & Instagram After Facebook

Myanmar crisis

Suu Kyi has been charged by the military with offences related to some walkie-talkies allegedly imported with improper licence and for shaking hands during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the police document. She among other leaders from the civilian government was put under house arrest on February 1 as armed forces took the power after complaining over the voter fraud in the recent general election in November 2020. Myanmar President Win Myint, who was also arrested and removed from the office, would be reportedly charged with offences under the natural disaster management law.

Myanmar is under the control of the military and a state of emergency for a year. In the run-up to the November 2020 election, Army chief Min Aung Hlaing, who has acquired the power of the nation now, had claimed that civilian government was making "unacceptable mistakes”. Meanwhile, amid rising tensions in Burma, Facebook services were disrupted on Thursday as the military reportedly ordered telecom companies to block the social media platform. However, the Myanmar military stressed that it will protect and abide by its constitution.

READ: Myanmar Politicians Defy Coup, Say They Are True Government

READ: Myanmar Restaurant In Bangkok Promotes Anti-coup Activity