Two Flights Carrying 189 Mexican Nationals From US Land In Mexico

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, authorities have revealed that two flights carrying Mexican nationals have just landed in Mexico City. As per reports, the individuals were returned from the United States on May 22. The 189 passengers aboard the two flights will be returned to their states of origin. According to Mexico’s interior ministry, one flight originated from California while the other took off from Texas. According to reports, all the 189 passengers aboard the two flights were screened by authorities in the United States before they were allowed to travel.

Easing lockdown

As per reports, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recently announced that social distancing measures and restrictions that were established in order to contain the coronavirus have been successful in preventing the country’s hospitals from getting overwhelmed. Mexico has reported a total of 62,527 positive coronavirus cases and the country’s death toll stands at 6,989. On May 22, Mexico reported its highest one-day toll on Friday with 479 fatalities and a national increase of 2,960 cases. Despite the growing number of cases Mexico has officially announced the end of the lockdown.

Read: Inmate Brawl Kills 7 Prisoners At Jail In Western Mexico

Read: Mexico Reduces Lockdown Amid A Record In Deaths

According to reports, Mexico City, one of the world's largest cities and the epicentre of the country's coronavirus epidemic, will begin a gradual reopening June 1. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum called on the city's 9 million residents to continue taking social distancing measures through June 15 but said some sectors of the economy would be allowed to resume operations from June 1 onwards. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum’s plan for the gradual reopening of the city includes industries like construction that had been approved by the federal government and also additions like bicycle sales and beer production. The mayor said bike shops are being exempted because she wants to promote bicycle use as a way to help improve the health of city residents. As elsewhere around the world, Mexico's COVID-19 dead have included a high percentage of people suffering from ailments such as diabetes and obesity.

(Representative Image)

Read: Mayor Says Mexico City Will Begin Gradual Reopening June 1

Read: Mexico Reduces Lockdown Amid A Record In Deaths