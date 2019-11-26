Two French Citizens Killed In Haiti Attack: Foreign Ministry

The French Foreign Ministry in a statement said that two French citizens have been killed in an attack in Haiti. The French embassy in Haiti is further seeking more information from local authorities. According to an international media outlet, the couple had been shot dead at the weekend in Port-Au-Prince, after flying to adopt a child. The couple were reportedly from Ardeche region of southeastern France and were apparently killed in an armed robbery that turned deadly.

Haiti has been roiled for almost two months by protests, which were triggered by fuel shortages but have now turned violent. The protesters stood against corruption, ballooning inflation and a shortage of basic goods. They further called for international support to remove President Jovenel Moise as they claim that his decisions have led to social and economic problems in Haiti.

Assad Volcy, who launched a political party two years ago but is joining forces with opposition leaders from other parties trying to oust Moïse said, "If they love Jovenel that much, then send him somewhere else. We're going to keep protesting until he resigns or goes to jail."

Violent protests

With schools and daily business operations being shut amid violent demonstrations, the economy is in tatters in the middle of skyrocketing inflation during a time the opposition party is wanting President Jovenel Moïse to step down from office. In response to the dwindling economic situation, Cineus stated that the present scenario has not been sweet and that has resulted in business profits going down. In addition to this, Marcel now owes money to the establishment that provides him with the books of elementary school subjects for children.

According to reports, even before the demonstrations started towards the beginning of September, Haiti's economy was already crumbling. The nation had seen a decrease in assets from Petrocaribe, a Venezuela-sponsored oil plan, given the drop in oil costs, and also a significant drop in global aid with reference to the 2010 earthquake.

