Two Hong Kongers Plead Guilty After Demanding Sanctions Against China

At least two Hong Kongers accused of foreign collusion against the Chinese government and campaigning for international sanctions on the People’s Republic pleaded guilty under the city's national security law on Thursday. The case, linked to jailed pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai, involves pro-democracy activist Andy Li, 31, and paralegal Chan Tsz-wah, 30, who were detained on charges of "colluding with foreign forces to endanger China's national security" according to multiple reports. The duo had pleaded guilty for organizing and inciting the pro-democracy mob to take part in an unauthorized assembly in 2019.

PRC has arrested more than 130 Hong Kongers under the draconian national security linked to publishing advertisements and articles in global newspapers appealing for sanctions against the communist regime of China. The two Hong Kongers now pleading guilty were taken into custody for leading a group of democracy protesters that supports the jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Lai who also faces the national security charge. Li was also previously jailed in China for being part of the group of 12 people that were detained by the mainland authorities for resonating pro-democracy sentiments while they were en route to Taiwan in Aug. 2020.

[A student of Hong Kong University, center with green mask, is escorted by police officers after a home search in Hong Kong. AP Photo]

As he agreed to the charges of having links with Lai, the hardcore China critic jailed under National Security Law on charges of illegal assembly and lobbying for sanctions, Li told prosecutors that he would “like to say sorry.” High Court Judge Alex Lee then dropped two other charges against him before adjourning the court until January 3, 2022. Both Chan and Li face potential life imprisonment as they were remanded in custody until the next hearing. The two Hong Kongers were arrested during the political crackdown. Li was held by the Chinese coast guard while allegedly trying to flee to Taiwan by boat, while Chan was accused of helping Li with escaping the autonomous city. Under the controversial national security law, China criminalizes acts of secession, subversion, foreign collusion, and terrorism.

[Pro-democracy activist Raphael Wong gestures, signifying the "Five demands - not one less," outside a local court in Hong Kong. AP Photo]

First detention under Security Law made in July 2020

Hong Kong police on July 2020 made their first arrests under the security law after it detained seven people for showing materials with pro-independence slogans, of which three were women. People were gathered to mark the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China, where they also protested against the security law. Hong Kong police said gatherings of more than 50 people are banned in the city keeping in mind the coronavirus restrictions and used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the crowd. The security law was signed into effect on June 30 by Chinese President Xi Jinping and gives sweeping powers to Beijing in Hong Kong's internal affairs that critics argue will further suffocate the freedoms enjoyed by the residents of the former British colony. The bill has also garnered widespread condemnation from governments and business people across the world, who have warned China of reciprocal actions.