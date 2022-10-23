Two Indians Missing In Kenya Killed By Disbanded Special Unit, Claims President's Aide

Two Indian nationals missing in Kenya for nearly three months have been killed by a special unit force, according to President William Ruto's aide Dennis Itumbi.

Former Balaji Telefilms COO Zulfiqar Khan and another Indian national Mohamed Zaid Sami Kidwai went missing in mid-July after leaving a club in Nairobi. Zulfiqar Khan and Mohamed Zaid Sami Kidwai had travelled to Kenya to become part of Kenyan President William Ruto's election campaign's Information and Communications Technology team, according to ANI. The special unit DCI elite has been disbanded by the Kenyan administration.

In a Facebook post, Dennis Itumbi said, "Asante sana President Ruto for DISBANDING the DCI Elite unit. This was one unit that was literally used to Kidnap, assault, maim and Kill innocent people. They targeted those who supported the election of Ruto as President. Zaid, was such one person."

According to Itumbi, the evidence has revealed that they were leaving the club when they were stopped by the DCI unit and ragged into the car along with their cab driver.

In the Facebook post, he further said, "Evidence shows them getting into the cab, and minutes later, a vehicle, the ones used by the ROGUE DCI Unit blocked the cab. Zaid and Ahmed are dragged into the car. Their cab driver too. One of the men then takes control of the cab. The trio is then held in a killer waiting bay - a container used to slaughter Kenyans in a Police station for the last few years. After three days, the trio are put in a vehicle towards Aberdares."

Ekta Kapoor urged govt to intervene

Earlier, the police officers had said that they had recovered the CCTV footage from the site of the abduction to find the missing people, as per reports. Police also involved local detectives to help with the investigation to trace the missing people. Earlier on 21 October, the Creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited also requested the government to look into the matter and help the family in finding Ex-COO Zulfiqar Khan.

In an Instagram post, Kapoor wrote, "Our ex coo of @balajitelefilmslimited disappeared from Nairobi almost three months ago I request @meaindia @kenyaredcross to kindly look into this."

MEA confirms two Indian nationals missing in Kenya

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), two Indian nationals went missing in Kenya in July and India has been in touch with the Kenyan authorities on the matter. Addressing a weekly press briefing, the MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the missing people have been identified as Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and Zaid Sami Kidwai. Bagchi further said that a police complaint has been registered and a "habeas corpus petition" has been filed in the Kenyan court.

Image: Instagram/ANI