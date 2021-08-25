Two Injured In Suspected Acid Attack In Tokyo Subway Station, Perpetrator Still At Large

Two people sustained burns on August 24 after a suspect threw what is believed to be sulfuric acid in a Tokyo subway station, with the perpetrator still at large. According to The Japan Times, a 22-year-old man sustained injuries to his face and shoulder while the 34-year-old woman suffered burns on her legs. Shortly after 9 pm (local time), the attack took place at Tokyo Metro Co.’s Shirokane Takanawa Station in the capital’s Minato Ward.

As per the media outlet, both the victims were transported to a hospital following the incident. They remain conscious, the police said, adding that the man’s burns are severe while the woman’s injury is mild. The officials added that the man told bystanders he could not see after the attack, and the woman said the affected area felt hot. The male suspect, aged between 30 and 50, was dressed in black and wearing a mask. The subway operator and law enforcement authorities informed that the suspect threw the acid at the man as he overtook him from the right side. The woman reportedly sustained burns after slipping on the liquid on the floor and falling into it.

The incident has now prompted police to seal off the station entrance, with many officers on alert. Subway operations were, however, not affected as the suspect fled the station. The cops are now patrolling the area in a bid to find the man behind the attack.

Tokyo knife attack

It is worth mentioning that violent crimes are comparatively rare in Japan as it has strict gun laws. But there are occasional attacks involving other weapons. The recent incident follows a random attack by a knife-wielding man on an Odakyu Electric Railway commuter train in Tokyo earlier this month, leaving ten people injured amid heightened security for the Tokyo Olympics.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that the 36-year-old man wanted to kill women who “looked happy” and chose his targets randomly. More than ten police and firefighter vehicles were dispatched to deal with the incident, with some personnel wearing protective gear apparently to handle chemical agents. The suspect later handed himself in after fleeing the scene.

Image Credit: AP