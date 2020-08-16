Five LeT Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Afghanistan's Dangam District

A total of five cadres of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba(LeT), including two senior commanders, were executed in an encounter with the National Directorate of Security(NDS) and Afghan National Army(ANA), in Dangam district of Kunar province, said the sources.

The commanders of the group, who had been assassinated have been identified as Pacha Khan, a resident of Shahi Tangai village, located in the Bajaur in the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province of Pakistan and Akhtar. The others, who were executed include, Tayeeb Bajouri, Sharafat Bajouri, and Mohibullah.

The recent operation, conducted yet again, is a testament to the fact that the Pakistan government and its spy agency, the Inter-Service-Intelligence(ISI) have been assisting the guerilla groups in Afghanistan by sending young men to create a situation of chaos in a nation that already has been ravaged by constant wars.

About one month ago, ID cards of Pakistani agencies had been recovered from the corpse of the terrorists who had been assassinated in the Kandahar province of Pakistan.

"The long arm of the law had annihilated five terrorists in Maroof and nine in the Arghistan district, located in Kandahar province, said Gen.Tadin Khan Achakzai," according to Khaama news agency.

The names of some of the terrorists were written in Urdu and identified the slain terrorists as Abdul Ghani, Abdul Ghaffar, Sanaullah, Naqibullah, Obaidullah, Abdul Malik among others.

In another attack, about 25 Taliban terrorists, including 12 Pakistani nationals, were killed in an airstrike by NATO Rescue Support in Takht-e-Pol town in Kandahar.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image credits; ANI)