Two Injured In Suspected Grenade Blast Near Indonesia's Presidential Palace

At least two military personnel were injured in a suspected grenade attack near Indonesia's Presidential palace. The attack took place in the heart of Indonesia's capital city, Jakarta at around 7:15 am on Tuesday. However, President Joko Widodo was not at his official residence at the time of the attack, a presidential spokesman said.

The attack took place near the National monument park which is a high-security area in Jakarta. The National monument park commonly known as Monas is near major government offices like the Ministry of Home Affairs and the presidential palace. Two security personnel who were injured in the attack were taken to a local hospital where they are being treated for wounds, Jakarta police chief Gatot Eddy Pramono confirmed.

Jakarta's police chief confirmed that the attack took place but it was not yet clear what was the motive behind the blast. According to reports, a smoke grenade had been detonated at the site. Jakarta police has not yet concluded if it was a terrorist attack. Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim country and since the rise of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, the country has seen some of the worst forms of violence in the name of religion, as per reports.

The rising threat of terrorism in Indonesia

According to reports, since 2010, Indonesia has recorded at least 18 such attacks, excluding the one that took place today. On November 13 this year, a 24-year-old suicide bomber blew himself up outside police headquarters at Medan where six people were reportedly injured. On October 10, 2019, Chief security minister Wiranto was stabbed by an alleged Islamic State member.

Four attacks were recorded in 2018, out of which two were suicide attacks. On May 13, suicide bombers, including a mother and her two children bombed three churches in Surabaya, killing and injuring several people. The same night an explosion took place in an apartment complex, killing three people. On May 14, four suicide bombers attacked a police gate in Surabaya where 10 people were injured.

