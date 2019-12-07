'U.S. Should Stop Interfering In China's Internal Affairs':China's Top Diplomat To US Secy

China has told the United States to 'stop interfering' in the mainland's internal affairs on December 7. Reportedly, China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi has told the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to 'correct its mistakes' and 'immediately stop' its interference while citing the passing of Uighur Human Rights Policy Act of 2019 and the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019. Yang further said that there has been a 'serious violation' of international relations by Washington.

The Uighur Human Rights Policy Act passed on December 3 condemns the detention of Uighur Muslims in China’s far west region, which is home to several Muslim groups. The bill would require the Trump administration to evaluate whether to impose more sanctions on Chinese goods or not to impose repressive policies. In addendum to that, Hong Kong act was signed into law on November 28 which would require a yearly review of whether the city is sufficiently autonomous from Beijing in order to justify the special trading status.

China slams US

China slammed US earlier this week for sanctioning the Uighur Act of 2019 which requires US President Donald Trump to toughen its response to Xinjiang where more than a million Muslims are reportedly being held for 're-education'. The Chinese Foreign Ministry called the US politicians like Speaker Nancy Pelosi as 'ignorant & hypocritical' for talking about 'conscience'. The authorities yet again reassured that the ethnic minorities in China 'enjoy equal rights and freedom and culture'.

Forget native Indians' tears&blood? US politicians like @SpeakerPelosi so ignorant&hypocritical to talk about "conscience". Ethnic minorities in China enjoy equal rights and freedom in religion and culture. China's ethnic policy is more successful! pic.twitter.com/JyYD0pS8Mr — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) December 4, 2019

The Chinese official also clarified that whatever happens in Xinjiang is the country's way to 'combat terrorism and separatism' and denied the accusations that Beijing was harassing families of Uighur Muslims. The Spokesperson of the Chinese ministry called out Washington for its 'double standards'. China also believes that passing of the Uighur Bill along with the one supporting the anti-government demonstrations in the former British colony, US will 'mess up' Hong Kong and Xinjiang in a similar manner the country intervened in Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq.

