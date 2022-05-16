UAE: Macron, UK PM Reach Abu Dhabi To Pay Tribute To Late Ruler; US VP To Arrive Today

After the demise of the long-term ailing ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Khalifa Zayed bin Al Nahyan, global leaders have continued to take a trip to the Arab capital to pay their last respects. French President Emmanuel Macron reached Abu Dhabi on Sunday, the first western leader to visit the oil-rich kingdom to meet the deceased leader's de facto successor Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Israel President Isaac Herzog, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi also arrived in UAE late on Sunday to offer condolences, as reported by the Associated Press.

Paris and UAE have maintained strong ties in recent years with major French naval bases in Abu Dhabi. France forces and warplanes are also stationed at a facility outside the Emirati capital, as per AP. Last December, during Macron's visit, Abu Dhabi inked an $18 billion deal to purchase French-made Rafale combat jets. On the other hand, UK PM Johnson's visit also showed "deep ties which unite both the countries through cooperation and friendship." Meanwhile, Israeli President Herzog on Sunday said the "partnership between our counties is an asset for us and the whole regions and it has been built and is tell being built by the bold and groundbreaking leader." The leaders of Israel and the UAE formally opened relations in 2020. The state heads have also congratulated newly appointed President Sheikh Mohammed bin Al Nahyan.

[Newly-elected president of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, left, accepts condolences as French President Emmanuel Macron. Image: AP]

UAE rulers unanimously elect Sheikh Mohammed as president

UAE rulers on Saturday unanimously elected Sheikh Mohammed bin Al Nahyan as the kingdom's President. The 61-year-old half-brother of the deceased ruler was a de factor ruler from 2014. "His assumption of the responsibility of the presidency represents a new historical era and new birth. We look forward to the acceleration of development aimed at consolidating the global sovereignty and pioneering of the Emirates," said Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

UAE is observing a three-day mourning period for the deceased President. During this time all businesses and performances across the country will remain shut. A wider 40-day mourning period will continue after the crucial three days.

[Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, speaking with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. IMAGE: AP]

US VP and top brass delegation to arrive UAE today

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday will head a top brass delegation, including US State Secretary Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin to the Middle Eastern country to pay tribute to the 73-year-old demised leader who led UAE towards a global business hub. According to AP, the high-level delegation also looks forward to ironing out creases between Washington and Abu Dhabi.

Notably, Sheikh Mohammed is known for cultivating ties with the West that has proved valuable for Abu Dhabi. The US described the incumbent President of UAE as "a charismatic, savvy and very comfortable with the West." Despite differences with Joe Biden, Abu Dhabi hosts some 3,500 US Army troops at Al-Dhafra Airbase, used to monitor Islamic State activities in Syria and Iraq. On Saturday, Pentagon chief Austin spoke with Sheikh Mohammed over the phone hoping to "strengthen defence partnership that expanded" during the rulership of the late President.

(Image: AP)