UAE Wishes 'Happy New Year 2023' With Largest Fleet Of Multirotor Drones Display

With a stunning display of fireworks, the UAE's Ras Al Khaimah's New Year's Eve celebrations broke the Guinness World Record for the largest fleet of multirotor drones to form an aerial New Year's greeting. As Dubai always goes all out when it comes to celebrating events and festivals, this year too, the city's residents and tourists were wowed by the Ras Al Khaimah New Year's Eve celebrations.

Sources said that the show featured 600 drones choreographed to electric beats and the display covered a stretch of over 4.7 kilometres (2.9 miles) along the waterfront which lasted for 12 minutes. The done reached a height of 1,100 meters and smashed the previous record of 458 drones.

Ras Al Khaimah's official Instagram page said, "RAKNYE2023 has just smashed two new Guinness World Record titles. The pyro-musical show featured over 670 drones, nano lights, colours and shapes all choreographed to electric beats."

Notably, record-breaking fireworks and laser, water, and drone shows were conducted simultaneously at nearly 40 venues across the UAE. The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, served as the world’s biggest launchpad for a spectacular show that combined lasers, lights, and fireworks. The iconic tower was turned into a shining beacon of hope, happiness, and harmony for 2023.

UAE's incredible night included Burj Khalifa and the Dubai night sky illuminated by numerous dazzling beams, establishing a new record for the largest laser display with the 828-metres-tall Burj Khalifa forming a captivating centerpiece. In addition to the spectacular lights and firework display, a mesmerising, synchronised performance by The Dubai Fountain was also organised.

Laser lights and the world's tallest tower, that's all the makings of a memorable start to the New Year!

As hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors hit the roads to Al Wathba to catch the record-breaking fireworks, massive crowds hit at other hot spots like Corniche, Al Maryah Island, and Yas Island where the skies were lit with spectacular fireworks.

It is worth noting that since 2010, the renowned pyrotechnic display has been an integral part of the UAE's world-famous New Year Eve's celebrations.