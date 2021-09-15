Uganda, France And The United Nations Sign Agreement To Support UN Peace Academy

The United Nations along with Uganda and France have signed an agreement on Tuesday to support and provide assistance to the UN Academy for Peace Operations. Uganda’s permanent representative of the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare tweeted on the peace academy agreement saying that the academy is located at Entebbe which is based 40 km south of Kampala, the Ugandan capital. As per Xinhua, he further stated that the academy would be utilised for the training purpose of UN peacekeepers who will practice the usage of aerial systems for intelligence as well as will observe the UN peacekeeping operations missions.

The Ugandan armed services and Uganda Civil Aviation Authority which are the nation's air transport authority will assist the training of the UN peacekeepers. Ayebare further tweeted, “Peace keeping Operations missions and will be directly supported by UPDF and CAA. We look to further cooperation with the UN Under the Secretary General for the Department of Operational Support and French Government on the use of digital technology in Peace keeping operations.” Adonia Ayebare has even expressed his gratitude towards Major General Silver Kayemba, The United Nations as well as the French Embassy in Uganda in his tweet.

More about the UN Academy for Peace Operations

The UN Academy for Peace Operations also known as the United Nations C4ISR Academy for Peace Operations (UNCAP) is dedicated to providing quality preparation of troops for UN peacekeeping operations, as well as to train military and police for their responsibilities in the peacekeeping missions under the United Nation's banner.

It also helps in improving their tactical preparedness and effectiveness in critical technologies utilisation for UN C4ISR which is United Nations Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance. Initially, the peace academy was known as the UN Signals Academy and was established in the year 2015. The training centre was then renamed UNCAP in 2020 to reflect its higher level of ambition for UN field operations readiness and an ever-evolving C4ISR technology curriculum.

The organisation also provides standardised, operation-specific, gender-inclusive coaching on UN-Owned Machinery as well as hands-on experience with UN policies and standards. The countries like Canada, Denmark, Japan, and other Member States have collaborated with UNCAP and made a significant contribution in coaching expertise, supplies, funding, and other valuable resources to the program over the past five years.

(Image: @adoniaayebare/Twitter)