'UK 2-3 Weeks Behind Italy Like Condition': Boris Johnson On COVID-19 Situation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, March 22, said that the number of deaths and infections in the UK were continuously rising adding that they cannot ‘disguise or sugarcoat the threat' of novel coronavirus COVID-19. He also said the current situation in the country was similar to what was in Italy two or three weeks ago. This comes as the UK reported 5,683 cases of infections and 281 deaths.

'Stay Away'

In a Mother's Day message to citizens, Johnson reportedly said that the ‘single best present’ people could give their mothers was to 'stay away' and spare them the risk of catching a 'very dangerous disease' adding that statistics show that older people are much more likely to die of coronavirus. Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, the British PM said that the numbers in the UK were 'stark', adding that they were only two to three weeks behind Italy.

Talking to media, Johnson said that Italy has a 'superb' health care system and yet the disease has overwhelmed them. He then went on to say that unless they make a collective and heroic national effort, it would soon be likely that NHS would be overwhelmed.

This comes as the British government recently asked 65,000 former nurses and doctors to return to work, as per international media reports, citing the health ministry of the United Kingdom. The ministry also reportedly asked all the final year medical students to work at the NHS frontline.

Ruth May, the chief nursing officer for England announced, “We can’t do it alone, so I am urging all recent former nurses to lend us your expertise and experience during this pandemic because I have no doubt that you can help to save lives."

According to reports, the Nursing and Midwifery Council has written to more than 50,000 nurses whose registration lapsed in the last three years. Meanwhile, the General Medical Council will reportedly write to another 15,500 doctors who have left the register since 2017.

(Image Credits: AP)

