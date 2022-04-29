The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should seek to boost security in the Indo-pacific region, said UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss batting for “a global NATO” to help Taiwan. During a speech on the UK’s foreign policy on Wednesday, Truss said that Britain is against the “false choice between Euro-Atlantic security and Indo-Pacific security."

“I mean that NATO must have a global outlook, ready to tackle global threats,” Truss said.

She added, “We need to pre-empt threats in the Indo-Pacific, working with allies like Japan and Australia to ensure that the Pacific is protected. We must ensure that democracies like Taiwan are able to defend themselves.”

British Foreign Secretary’s remarks came as Western countries argue that Russian President Vladimir Putin must not be allowed to win the Ukraine war or be perceived as being able to invade another country with impunity. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which entered its 65th day on Friday has sparked fears that the conflict could embolden China to act aggressively against Taiwan. China considers Taiwan as its own "breakaway province" even though Beijing has never ruled the island. Denouncing the forces of "independence" in Taiwan, the Chinese government and military officials have suggested using the military if tensions should escalate further.

Truss calls Russia-Ukraine war 'our war'

Additionally, Truss also called on the Western allies to supply Ukraine with warplanes, arguing the nation’s war against Russia is “our war” because Ukraine’s win is a “strategic imperative for all of us”. She said, “Heavy weapons, tanks, aeroplanes — digging deep into our inventories, ramping up production. We need to do all of this.”

Truss’ remarks regarding a “global NATO” echoed a somewhat similar message issued by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Munich Security Conference, back in February. Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary’s remarks come as NATO member nations are also discussing the defence alliance’s new “strategic concept” that outlines its mission for the coming decade. The fresh concept for NATO is due to be agreed upon at the next summit of all member states in Madrid on June 29-30.

Image: AP