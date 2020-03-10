UK: Hillarys Paying Over £1,400 To Sleep As Part Of Their Research

Mattress expert Hillarys in Nottingham, United Kingdom is recruiting candidates for the job of “sleeping” as a part of their research study. The company is looking for sleep executives to investigate how light and sound disrupts the sleeping patterns and is offering more than £14,00 as pay. The applicants will be invited to the firm’s offices in Nottingham where they will be asked to sleep for a period of 15 days with sleep monitoring gears to analyze different conditions that affect the quality of slumber.

The recruiters explained the role on their official website saying, “We are looking for a candidate to take part in our new sleep experiment”. They said they will test various conditions by “including the use of blackout curtains and varying light and sound”. “The role will include reporting on your sleep once you have woken up and wearing a sleep monitoring device”, the company elaborated on its website. The candidates will also be required to fill a questionnaire for the team to analyze their perspective on each environment set-up.

Application open until April 9

Lucy Askew, the interiors expert at Hillarys, informed the international media saying that the job role is very exciting and is a great way to test the company’s blackout products. She said that sleep is essential to one’s health and living, and many people do not understand how even slight light disruptions can devoid the much needed seven hours of sleep. She further added saying that the company is looking for the sleep executives onboard to get findings for the experiment.

The application is open until April 9, 11.59pm as per the website and can be applied here. In a similar kind of job role last year, NASA and the European Space Agency (DLR) offered $19,000 to 24 participants, 12 men, and 12 women, to stay in bed for at least two months. They hired candidates to conduct research about how the human body changed in weightlessness, DLR’s statement to media confirmed.

