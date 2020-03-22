UK Tourist Hotspots Urge People To 'not Travel' Amid Coronavirus Scare

UK regions that are traditionally stormed with tourists have pleaded on March 21 for people to not visit the coast or the countryside amid the increasing scare of deadly coronavirus spread. As Britain confirmed over 5,000 cases of COVID-19 and has reported 233 deaths, Steve Double, a Conservative member of the parliament for St Austell and Newquay tweeted “do not travel to Cornwall” because by doing so the tourists will “put lives at risk”.

In the far south-west of England, Cornwall has urged people to stay away from the region amid fears that there could be a mass exodus from London with people having second homes in rural regions. This comes after the British government’s decision to close down the large parts of the capital. Even while talking to an international media outlet, Double said, “please do not travel to Cornwall, we do not want to spread this virus any further”. He also added that the authorities have received “endless reports” of people still heading to the region which could “cost lives”.

Staying home means not travelling to Cornwall on holiday. By coming to Cornwall you put the lives of our loved ones at risk. Please stay home! pic.twitter.com/rtsLKeWZOI — Steve Double MP #StayHomeSaveLives (@stevedouble) March 20, 2020

Read - UK Companies Race To Produce Ventilators Amid Outbreak

Read - ‘You Will Not Face This Alone’, Rishi Sunak Tells UK Workers; Unveils Wage Boost Package

Cornwall receives 4 mn travellers every year

Before the coronavirus outbreak tightened its grip worldwide, Double’s constituency has been famous for its surfing and is also reportedly one of the most highly visited regions in the British holidaymakers. According to the official figures, nearly four million tourists travel to Cornwall every year. The tourism body of the area had also tried to persuade people from not heading there and said that the potential visitors should try to stay at their home “to protect themselves” along with others.

According to reports, Cornwall County Council has said that people should be aware of the pressures they are mounting on the overstretched local public services by deciding to relocate. Even though the British government has not prohibited walks with the commencement of sunny days, it has advised against all non-essential contact or travel. It has also ordered the closing of pubs and restaurants on March 20.

The coronavirus which originated in China in December 2019 has now claimed over 13,000 lives worldwide as of March 22. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 185 countries and has infected at least 3,08,425 people. Out of the total infections, 95,827have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries, and the economy is struggling.

Read - UK Government: More Than Enough Food To Go Around

Read - UK Goes Into Shutdown As Pubs, Cinemas Close Doors In Covid-19 Fight

