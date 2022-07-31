UK Welcomes Back Racing Pigeon 'Bob' That Turned Up 4000 Miles Away In US

After getting lost while racing to Tyneside in northern England, a pigeon that flew thousands of miles away in the United States has finally returned to the United Kingdom. The pigeon named Bob was discovered in Alabama after making his way from Guernsey in the Channel Islands and crossing the Atlantic Ocean. According to the BBC report, Bob's leg ring let animal shelter employees identify him, and later, they were able to get in touch with the pigeon owner Alan Todd in UK's Gateshead.

Bob's safe return was made possible by a "small army of people," according to Todd. "Everybody has bent over backwards," he said. "I did not realise so much work would be involved to get him home. It’s been stressful, but it's been worth it,” he added.

Stating that pigeon holds a special place in his heart, Todd said: “I was surprised how emotional I felt when we were reunited,” BBC reported. He also asserted that it was only the sense of relief and the thought of how much effort everyone had made since the bird disappeared last month. “Normally when a pigeon gets lost you don't see them again as birds of prey often kill them, so I'm glad to get him back," he stated.

UK's famous pigeon Bob reached US

The four-year-old pigeon was found in the US' Alabama on July 6 after an elderly man discovered the bird in his yard. The elderly person then contacted the Monroe County Animal Shelter after finding the bird. According to the BBC report, an animal shelter in Monroeville, Alabama took care of the bird, which is estimated to be worth over £1,000.

Furthermore, 120 pigeons are looked after by Todd, who thinks that Bob may have ended up aboard a ship after getting stranded in a storm.

Notably, the pigeon is underweight, but according to Monroe County Animal Shelter, who had taken custody of Bob, it "looks pretty good" and has had a vet's examination. Todd is certain that in four to six weeks, he would be "bright as a button again", BBC reported.

"He is a good pigeon and won two big races from France, but after all he's gone through, I won't be letting him race again,” the owner remarked. After all the support he has received, "the thought of anything happening to him is too much," Todd said.

(Image: Pixabay/ representative Image)