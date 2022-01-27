Ukraine Being Used As 'geopolitical Pressure Tool' Against Russia & China: Dmitry Medvedev

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, Dmitry Medvedev claimed that Ukraine is being used as a "geopolitical pressure tool" against Russia and China as it has turned into a "toy" in the hands of the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Medvedev also anticipated that Volodymyr Zelensky's acts as President of Ukraine would most likely result in the country's destruction. "I am not disappointed by Zelensky in any way. I believe he is doing exactly what a person with his level of training and professional qualification for the position of President of Ukraine should be doing. And, sadly for him, this will almost certainly lead to Ukraine's destruction," Medvedev remarked, as per Sputnik.

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council also hoped that tensions with Ukraine would be alleviated in the near future. Medvedev argued that the Ukrainians will eventually get tired of the prevailing tensions and elect a government that will pursue a policy of normalising economic relations with Russia. He wished for a leadership that would aim for a sensible balance on a wide range of topics, including the recognition of Crimea as part of Russia.

'No objection to US' participation in negotiations on Ukraine': Medvedev

When asked to name a Ukrainian leader who might attempt to normalise relations with Russia, Medvedev declined to reply, claiming that the question was "incorrect and unpromising," Sputnik reported. He cited the discriminatory law against Ukraine's indigenous peoples as an example, as well as the country's inability to implement the Minsk agreements on Donbas. Medvedev further stated that there has not been any objection regarding the participation of the United States in negotiations on Ukraine.

Russia, Ukraine agree to observe 'ceasefire' in Donbas

It is significant to mention here that Russia and Ukraine agreed that all parties should observe a "ceasefire" in Ukraine's eastern region. The decision was taken after eight hours of talks at a four-way meeting in Paris on Wednesday, January 26. Dmitry Kozak, the Kremlin's Deputy Chief of Staff, stated that "the truce must be followed unconditionally" by all parties, Sputnik reported. Moscow and Kyiv had a Normandy Format meeting in Paris, with representatives from France and Germany in attendance. According to the report, the four nations compiled a list of political issues relating to the Minsk agreements on the settlement in eastern Ukraine and reached an agreement on a truce in Donbas.

