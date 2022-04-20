Amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz on Wednesday, April 20. Taking to his Twitter handle, Reznikov stated that the two leaders discussed "existential threats" posed to Ukraine and its right to self-defence against the Russian military offensive. During the telephonic conversation, Oleksii Reznikov and Benny Gantz highlighted the importance of providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Reznikov thanked his Israeli counterpart for their support to Ukraine.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz announced that he told his Ukrainian counterpart Reznikov about approving the purchase of protective equipment for helmets and vests. In a tweet, Gantz stated that these equipments will be sent to Ukrainian forces as part of the humanitarian aid. According to Benny Gantz, Israel's humanitarian support to Ukraine includes developing field hospital, absorption of refugees as well as humanitarian and medical assistance. Benny Gantz tweeted, "I spoke today with Ukrainian Defence Minister Alexei Reznikov. I informed him that I had approved the purchase of protective equipment for helmets and vests, which would be transferred to the Ukrainian rescue forces and civilian organizations, as part of Israel's humanitarian efforts, including the establishment of a field hospital, absorption of immigrants and refugees, food and humanitarian and medical assistance and more."

Israel expresses willingness to host meeting between Putin & Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, Israel has expressed readiness to host a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Jerusalem. Israeli ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi has said the leaders of Moscow and Kyiv could hold a meeting in Israel and stressed that Zelenskyy and Putin "need to make a decision," TASS reported. The diplomat stated that Israel would consider it "a great honour" to host possible talks between Zelenskyy and Putin. Alexander Ben Zvi stated that Israel can also host the delegations of Moscow and Kyiv for talks like Turkey.

Alexander Ben Zvi went on to add that the leaders of Russia and Israel have been in regular contact since Russian invasion of Ukraine. Notably, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett even made a visit to Russia in March. The statement of Israeli diplomat came as the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for more than a month. Earlier in March, Andriy Yermak, the head of the Presidential administration of Ukraine, announced that Israel is ready to mediate the negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv. Taking to his Facebook account, Yermak stated that Israel had taken on the 'complex but noble' mission of working as mediator between Russia and Ukraine in seeking peace and ending war.

