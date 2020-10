Ukraine Fitness Influencer Who Downplayed Effects Of COVID-19 Dies Of Heart Complication

A 33-year-old fitness influencer succumbed to the novel coronavirus on October 17, having called the COVID-19 disease a hoax and downplaying the virus. Dmitriy Stuzhuk contracted the respiratory virus after his recent trip to Turkey. While he shared photos of his treatment at a hospital after COVID-19 positive diagnosis with supplement oxygen, looking seemingly alright and recovering, the 33-year-old fitness aficionado died due to heart complications.

Addressing his 1 million followers on Instagram, Dmitriy had said that he hadn’t believed that coronavirus can be fatal for the younger people, or was deadly or existed until he recently tested positive. He admitted, that he had thought the virus' severity as merely a hoax. In an unfortunate event, Dmitriy suffered from a COVID-19 organ-system complication and passed away.

His 25-year-old wife, Sofia Stuzhukan Instagram influencer and travel blogger detailed the news in a post, saying, We have 6 years of full of events behind us. Dozens of travels, a lot of emotions. Lord, how bitter it is to me that you did not listen to me about health.”

The social media fitness influencer promoted a healthy lifestyle and was even discharged from the hospital 8 days into the treatment. However, the coronavirus resulted in heart complications as suddenly the 33-year-old was rushed to the hospital in a "grave condition" after he fell “unconscious". Dmitriy had told his followers that since testing positive, while he had felt strange problems with his cardiovascular system. His partner, sobbing about her late ex-husband’s approach to the pandemic later wrote, “I did everything I could so the father of my three children lives. But nothing depends on me now.”

Not a 'short-lived' disease

Announcing his demise on Instagram from COVID-19, the 25-year-old said, "Only warm memories remain, three beautiful kids and valuable experience.” From his hospital bed during recovery, Dmitriy warned his 1.1 million followers, saying, ”COVID-19 IS NOT A SHORT-LIVED DISEASE! And it is heavy.” He added, “I was one who thought that Covid does not exist until I got sick.” Days later, he died from it.

