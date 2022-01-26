Ukraine FM Kuleba Says Russian Troop Build-up On Border 'not Enough' To Invade Country

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, stated that the number of Russian forces stationed along his country's border was "insufficient" to launch a major attack. "As of now, the number is not insufficient to launch a full-fledged assault against Ukraine," he told reporters on Wednesday. However, Kuleba also stated that the number of Russian troops deployed along Ukraine's border does pose a direct threat to the country. Earlier on Tuesday, January 25, he remarked that Ukraine will not allow anyone to enforce any concessions on the country as part of measures to de-escalate the possibility of conflict with Russia.

Despite suspicions that Russia is plotting an invasion of Ukraine, Kuleba stressed that the country would not accept any compromises aimed at appeasing Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We will not accept any concessions. We don't want to be in a position where we need to pick up the phones, listen to the big power's instructions, and obey them. We paid a high price for the right to decide our own future, including the lives of 15,000 of our countrymen," the Ukrainian foreign minister told CNN.

Ukraine accuses Russia of trying to destabilise country ahead of the planned invasion

Ukraine has warned that Russia is attempting to destabilise the country ahead of the planned invasion. Russia has been warned repeatedly by Western powers not to take any more harsh actions against Ukraine. Kuleba also stated that he doesn't doubt US' resolve to defend Ukraine, despite President Joe Biden stating that a "small incursion" by Russian forces might not result in a strong response from North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Around 8,500 US troops were put on high alert on Monday, January 24, in preparation for a possible deployment to Eastern Europe.

UK PM promises to send troops to protect Eastern Europe

In a key development, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, January 25, announced that British troops will be deployed to help eastern European nations in case Russia invades Ukraine. As the crisis worsens, PM Johnson slammed Moscow for threatening to use force to frighten people into submitting to completely unacceptable demands. Meanwhile, Russia has asked the West to stop aggressive anti-Russian info campaigns as well as contribute to Ukraine's militarisation. Last week, the Russian foreign ministry also accused Westen & Ukrainian media as well as officials of speculating about the "Russian invasion."

Image: AP