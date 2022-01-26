Ukraine Leaders Urge For Calm As Russian Invasion Fears Mount, Say Threat 'not Imminent'

A military invasion from neighbouring Russia “is not imminent,” the Ukrainian leaders stressed on Tuesday, Jan. 25 as they appealed to the citizens to maintain calm. They, however, acknowledged that the Russian aggression and Kremlin’s plans of launching an offensive on Kyiv are the threats that are real. Kyiv received the shipment of US military equipment earlier yesterday that flared the panic about an armed Russian assault on the ex-soviet neighbour. Both United States and NATO alliance countries have scrambled in the recent week to prepare Ukraine for combat readiness as negotiations and multi-format high stakes diplomacy talks between the US, Russia, and NATO faltered.

In the Baltic Sea region, the United States asked over 8500 troops to remain on high alert as they would soon be mobilized to eastern Europe and the Baltics as a "response force" to the Russian invasion. Moscow has concentrated more than 100,000 troops on the highly volatile border with Ukraine. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said this week at a presser that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is on standby to issue deployment orders to the United States troops at the direction of President Joe Biden. “A bulk of US troops” have been placed on heightened alert in order to assist and bolster NATO’s response to Kremlin’s invasion of Kyiv, Pentagon spokesman informed.

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in Mariupol, Donetsk. [Credit: AP]

Members of Ukraine's territorial defence forces train in a park in Kyiv. [Credit: AP]

"The United States has taken steps to heighten the readiness of its forces at home and abroad, so they are prepared to respond to a range of contingencies, including support to the NATO response force if it is activated," Pentagon’s Kirby said. Furthermore, he noted the NATO Response Force "comprises around 40,000 multinational troops.”

Largest invasion since World War II: Biden

However, in a more composed approach, the Ukrainian leaders reassured the nation on Tuesday that the Russian military action was not an imminent threat but feared as certain. Russian leader Putin “continues to build forces along Ukraine’s border,” said the US president Joe Biden in an address to the press reporters at White House, adding that the said offensive will be “ the largest invasion since World War II. It would change the world.”

Although, speaking to reporters after a visit to a Washington, DC, US leader Biden agreed that it wasn't clear what the Russian leader Putin intends to do. "It's a little bit like reading tea leaves," he said. "I don't think that even his people know for certain what he's going to do,” said Biden. "I may be moving some of those troops in the nearer term just because it takes time," the US leader stressed, adding that the move is "not provocative.” Biden also reiterated that the US has “no intention of putting American forces, or NATO forces, in Ukraine."

Ukraine's Army trains in city park, Kyiv. [Credit: AP]

The latter had earlier threatened serious economic consequences in case Russia launched an offensive on Kyiv. As tensions were at a record high at the Russian Ukraine border, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron called for diplomacy over an assertive move. “We expect clear steps from Russia that will contribute to a de-escalation of the situation," Scholz said. Meanwhile, Macron told reporters that he would call the Russian leader and hold a dialogue. “If there is aggression, there will be retaliation and the cost will be very high.” British Prime Minister Boris Johson stated at a presser that the intelligence "is very clear" that there are 60 Russian battle groups on the borders with Ukraine, and Russia will launch a raid with "lightning war that could take out Kyiv is one that everybody can see."