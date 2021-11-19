Ukraine, NATO Relations To Be Discussed During Putin-Biden Virtual Meet, States Kremlin

Preparations are underway for a virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in which the two leaders are likely to discuss the current situation in Ukraine and relations with North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Speaking to Channel One on Thursday, 18 November, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the online meeting but he said that the date for the talks is uncertain at this point, as the event may take place either before the end of this year or later. Peskov’s remarks came after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, and discussed key issues concerning the US-Russia relationship.

“This was all in the framework of preparation for … high-level contact,” Peskov said.

“A video format is more preferable to start with, but again it will depend on the decision of the heads of state. Naturally, Ukraine, there is a lot of controversy around Ukraine. Naturally, around Ukraine there will also be what for us is provocative actions of NATO armed forces near our borders, which cannot leave us indifferent and cause concern, and most importantly, cause the need to take adequate measures. But taking these measures, we are acting on our own territory," he added.

US-Russia tensions over Ukraine

Meanwhile, the news for preparation for another virtual summit comes amid a time when US officials have expressed concern over Russian military movements close to Ukraine’s border. Previously, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said that he fears that Russia may be “attempting to rehash” its 2014 invasion of the country, which led to the annexation of the Crimean peninsula. The United States has also warned Moscow that Washington was closely watching its troop buildup.

However, earlier this month, Russia said that its troop deployment, combat readiness, and military exercises were in response to alleged NATO threats. Peskov even said that Russia has no plans of invading Ukraine and further labelled the allegations of Russian invasion a “hollow and unfounded attempt to incite tensions”.

“The movement of troops on our territory shouldn’t be a cause for anyone’s concern,” Peskov told reporters during a conference call, according to The Associated Press. “We take measures to ensure our security when our opponents take defiant action near our borders,” Peskov said while referencing a US naval deployment to the Black Sea and frequent US and NATO intelligence flights.

(With inputs from ANI)