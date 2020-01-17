The Debate
Ukraine PM Oleksiy Honcharuk Submits Resignation, President To Consider

Rest of the World News

Ukranian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has offered resignation hours after an audiotape of an informal meeting with few ministers was leaked online.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ukraine

Ukranian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk submitted his resignation to President  Volodymyr Zelenskiy on January 17 after less than six months in the role. The President will now consider the letter.

The resignation comes just hours after an audiotape of an informal meeting with few ministers and top officials from the National Bank was leaked online. According to the tape, Honcharuk was of the opinion that Zelenskiy had a “very primitive” understanding of the economy. 

While Zelenskiy office did not react to the leak, the Ukranian Prime Minister, in a video address, said that there have been many attacks in the media and online against him personally and against the government. He had asserted that such attacks indicated the government was on the right track which has already blocked a lot of “corruption schemes” and are “stopping robbers from continuing to rob the country”.

Read: Ukraine Officials Ask Iran To Hand Over Black Boxes Of Downed Plane

Read: Ukraine Opens Probe Of Possible Surveillance Of Ambassador

No confirmation on the authenticity

In the audiotape, Honcharuk and other officials were heard trying to find a simple way to explain Ukraine’s recent economic developments to Zelensky. However, Honcharuk and other attendees have neither confirmed nor denied the authenticity of the audiotape. The Prime Minister was scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum, along with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in  Davos, Switzerland next week but the latest development puts the visit in jeopardy.

Read: Russians Hacked Company Key To Ukraine Scandal: Researchers

Read: Ukraine President Speaks To Iran Counterpart Rouhani About Downed Jet; Reads Him Riot Act

Published:
COMMENT
