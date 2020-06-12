Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's wife tests positive for coronavirus

Marking first high profile coronavirus case in the country, Ukraine's first lady and wife of President Zelenskiy on June 12 revealed that she tested positive for the virus. This comes as the country has reported 29,753 positive cases and 870 fatalities, the latest tally by John Hopkins university revealed.

Taking to Instagram, Olena Zelenska wrote that while her husband and children have tested negative, it has been confirmed that she had been infected with the coronavirus. Elaborating further she wrote, that she was "feeling good" and was receiving outpatient treatment. In addition, she also revealed that she was under quarantine to safeguard her family's health. The Ukrainian government started gradually easing lockdown restrictions in late May with the resumption of public transportation and the reopening of malls and gyms.

Foreigners parents allowed

Recently, authorities also allowed foreign parents to collect babies who were born to surrogate mothers and stranded in the eastern European country due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman, Lyudmila Denisova, said Wednesday that 31 couples had arrived and been united with their children.

A total of 125 babies around Ukraine were awaiting parents from abroad. Denisova said 88 more families have received entry permits and will come to Ukraine in the coming weeks. The company sought to reassure parents in 12 countries: China, the United States, Italy, Spain, Britain, France, Germany, Bulgaria, Romania, Austria, Mexico and Portugal - that their children were receiving good care, showing nurses bathing and caressing them.

