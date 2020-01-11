Ukraine Ups Plane Crash Probe; Gets Access To Black Boxes, Aircraft Fragments

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko, on Friday, said that they have gained access to the black box flight recorders of the plane that had crashed in Iran on January 8. This comes as Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing 737 crashed near Tehran and killed nearly 176 people on board. Kyiv sent at least 50 people to Iran to participate in the investigation.

'Full cooperation' from Iran

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, in a briefing, said, "Our team has now got access to the black boxes." He added that they have full cooperation from Iran and the experts have also got access to the plane's fragments and the crash site.

US officials on the plane crash

As per the investigations, US sources report that the Ukraine plane crash could have very well been caused by an Iranian missile that might have hit it accidentally. Iran had fired a missile during the same time as the Ukranian flight was going over the country. A series of ballistic missiles were fired by Iran during its operation against the US.

US President Donald Trump, in a statement, blamed Iran for striking down the Ukranian aircraft. However, as per reports, the US officials have denied naming the intelligence agency that they have been citing. The Iranian intelligence report, on the other hand, blamed the technical malfunction in the Ukranian aircraft as a reason for the crash.

Iran invites Canada

After the Canadian PM Justin Trudeau cited multiple reports and claimed that an Iranian missile hit the Ukranian plane that crashed on January 8, Tehran has now asked Canada to share their intelligence on the matter. As per reports, Iran has also invited Boeing to take part in the Ukranian plane crash inquiry.

(With Agency Inputs)

