Ukraine: Zelensky Again Denies Signs Of Quid Pro Quo With Trump

Amidst increasing tensions in the White House with the ongoing impeachment hearing against President of United States Donald Trump, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his claims of denying any quid pro quo on December 2. The centre of the impeachment probe is the phone call between country leaders where Trump asked about launching an investigation against former US Vice President, Joe Biden's son. Democrat-led House of Investigation believes that the Trump administration held military assistance for the Ukrainian government as an exchange of favour until the Zelensky launches a probe. However, the Ukrainian President again denied any signs of favours from Trump.

Zelensky said in an interview, “I did not speak with US President Trump in those terms: you give me this, I give you that”.

Read - Trump Impeachment: White House Refuses To Take Part In Congressional Hearings

Zelensky says did not understand allegations

In the same interview, Zelensky recalled that he did not understand the allegations against Trump which the Democrats along with his critics had imposed on him. The Ukrainian President did not want to give the impression that there was 'begging'. The recent statements by Zelensky align with his claims of October 10, days after Speaker Pelosi had announced an official impeachment enquiry against Trump. The Ukrainian leader had already said that there was 'no blackmail' during his talk with Trump. He had further stated that it was only after their phone call on July 25 did he learn about the hundreds of millions blocked as military aid for Ukraine.

Read - US Panel Gives Trump A Week Time To Decide Participation In Impeachment Hearings

However, Zelensky's statements do not synergize with those made by US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland who told the lawmakers during the televised impeachment hearings that there were signs of quid pro quo between investigation in Ukraine and the meeting of President Volodymyr Zelensky with the US leader. On November 20, as Sondland was asked about holding the military assistance for the Ukrainian government until an official announcement was made by Zelensky about the investigation, the ambassador believes there was some exchange of favour.

“I know that members of this committee frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question. Was there a quid pro quo? As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and the White House meeting, the answer is yes", Sondland told members of the House Select Committee on Intelligence.

Read - Trump Impeachment Drive Has Parallels To Wisconsin Recall

Read - Congressional Committee Invites Trump To Attend Impeachment Hearing