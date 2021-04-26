Ukraine's Military General Asks Citizens To 'prepare For War' Amid Conflict With Russia

Marking the latest development in the Donbas region conflict, a Ukrainian military general has reportedly urged his fellow residents to “get ready for war” with Russia. Starting mid-March, Russia deployed more than 100,000 troops near the eastern Ukrainian border and the annexed Crimean Peninsula. While it sparked fears that a Russian invasion was imminent, Moscow last week ordered a pull out clarifying that the recent deployment was for a military exercise that was now over.

However, speaking to Espresso TV on April 25, Major General Serhii Kryvonos said that he did not deem the threat of a possible war to be over adding that the country must get ready for further conflict. He further explained that while the Ukrainian defence forces were ready for a war, the residents were not. Asserting that people were in “panic,” he said that they need to expect the “worst scenario” and “prepare for it.”

'Not expecting NATO accession'

Commenting on the delay of Kyiv’s accession to NATO, the Deputy Secretary of the Ukrainian Security and Defense Council went on to claim that he did not expect the country to be allowed to join NATO. He said that the best that President Volodymyr Zelensky could expect was “logistical support” from the Western military alliance. He also suggested that the country should started probing into other option for assistance.

Amidst building tensions, Zelelnsky dialled NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg urging for Ukraine to be put on a pathway to future membership. In further fanatic diplomatic attempts, Zelensky also approached UK PM Boris Johnson and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau asking them to facilitate its accession to NATO. However, Moscow has been making the process difficult with its blatant opposition to the request.

Last week, the Russian defence ministry ordered its troops to return to their permanent stations but said that the artillery would be left behind on the country's western border. In the aftermath, Zelelnsky praised the move saying that it has reduced tensions between the two countries. He, however, in a sceptical tone warned his armed forces to remain ‘cautious’ and be on alert despite Russia’s pullout. “The reduction of troops on our border proportionally reduces tension,” tweeted President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. “Ukraine is always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease the military presence and deescalate the situation in Donbas.”

(Image Credits: Uawire.org/AP)